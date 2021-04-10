Amar Ekushey Book Fair closes April 12

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair will end on April 12 instead of its stipulated deadline April 14, considering the worsening situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

After having discussion with the concerned officials, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid gave the announcement on Saturday.

Faisal Hassan, Senior Information Officer of Cultural Ministry, said the decision of closure coincided with the government’s consideration for imposing strict lockdown across the country from April 14 to contain virus spread, reports BSS.

The 37th Amar Ekushey Book Fair started on 18 March last amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 540 institutions were given allotment to set stalls and pavilions on the Bangla Academy premises and in Suhrawardy Udyan for this year’s fair.

Of these, 154 units were allotted to 107 institutions on the academy premises and 680 units to 433 institutions in Suhrawardy Udyan.

Besides, there are 33 pavilions of different publishing houses.