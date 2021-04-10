Bangladesh records highest ever 77 Covid deaths in a single day

Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day since the pandemic made landfall in the country in March last year.

The death toll climbed to 9,661 after 77 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8:00 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.

The country has recorded 5,343 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 678,937.

The latest day’s infection rate was 20.49 percent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.42%.

Another 3,837 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 572,378 with an 84.30% recovery rate.

Among the latest day’s victims, 53 were men and 24 were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, 26,077 samples were tested in 243 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.