Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals in 2nd IPL match tonight

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the 2nd match of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 8:00pm tonight.

Meteorologists say that the maximum temperature in Mumbai would be 33°C on today. Along with that, the humidity would be around 55%.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav

According to analysts, Mumbai is a very good chasing venue. The pitch is wonderful for batting and doesn’t change much during the course of 40 overs. There could be some dew in the second half which would make batting easier. So, the teams might opt to bat second after winning the toss.