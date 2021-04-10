CPRMB takes up Hindus persecution with UK govt

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The UK based Campaign for the Protection of Religious Minorities in Bangladesh (CPRMB) has asked the UK government to take up the issue of religious persecution with Bangladesh in the light of the recent attack on the Hindu minority in Sulla, Sunamganj.

In a petition, dated 9 April, to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab MP, CPRMB has expressed grave concerns regarding the recent brutal, heinous and monstrous attacks on Hindu minorities in Sulla Upazila of Sunamganj district of Bangladesh.

The petition states, ‘These kinds of barbarous attacks on religious minorities have been going on for decades on a regular basis. This recent incident is just one of those attacks which unfortunately frequently occurs in every corner of the country.’

In the petition, CPRMB mentions that the UK government has been persuading the Bangladesh government for the last few years to take necessary measures to protect minorities from such heinous atrocities. Unfortunately, CPRMB can hardly see any significant changes or any rigorous initiatives by the Bangladesh government to bring those perpetrators to justice.

CPRMB’s petition, signed by its President Sujit Sen and General Secretary Ajit Saha, demands that the perpetrators be brought under justice and punished to the fullest as permitted by the law. The petition adds, ‘Bangladesh Government needs to introduce new laws and set up of a Minority Commission to ensure urgent measures to prevent atrocities against minority communities.’

Similar petitions were sent to Tom Tugendhat MP, Chair of Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Ms Fiona Bruce MP, Chair of All Party Group on Religious Freedom, Bob Blackman MP, Vice Chair All Party Parliamentary Group on Bangladesh and to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take immediate steps to punish the culprits as soon as possible.