Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

Chasing a target of 189 runs, Delhi Capitals wrapped up proceedings with eight balls to spare. DC reached 190 for three in 18.4 overs, with standby captain Rishabh Pant hitting the winning six. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave DC a dominant start during the chase, scoring half-centuries respectively.

Shaw slammed 72 off 38 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Dhawan scored 85 in 54 balls, consisting of 10 fours and two sixes. The duo’s dominant display set up the win for Delhi Capitals, with Pant and Shimron Hetmyer sealing the win in the 19th over.

Despite conceding 53 runs in 3.4 overs, Shardul Thakur took two wickets for CSK.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo registered a dismissal.