Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals scored 190/3 playing 18.4 overs, while Chennai Super Kings bagged 188/7 in 20 overs.
Shaw slammed 72 off 38 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes.
Meanwhile, Dhawan scored 85 in 54 balls, consisting of 10 fours and two sixes. The duo’s dominant display set up the win for Delhi Capitals, with Pant and Shimron Hetmyer sealing the win in the 19th over.
Despite conceding 53 runs in 3.4 overs, Shardul Thakur took two wickets for CSK.
Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo registered a dismissal.
Earlier, CSK wrapped up their innings at 188 for seven after 20 overs. Suresh Raina was the top-scorer for CSK, registered a half-century.
He slammed 54 off 36 balls, packed with three fours and four sixes. Moeen Ali also made a quickfire contribution, scoring 36 off 24 deliveries.
Despite MS Dhoni losing his wicket in a two-ball duck, Sam Curran (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (26) gave a good finish to their innings. Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan were in good form for DC, taking two wickets each.
Meanwhile, R Ashwin and Tom Curran registered a dismissal each.
Delhi Capitals Squad:
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav
Chennai Super Kings Squad:
Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar