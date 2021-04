Secretary of the food ministry Mosammat Najmanara Khanum tested positive for Coronavirus on April 4.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder confirmed the news on Saturday.

She is doing fine and remain in isolation, the minister said.

Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum has been serving as Secretary of Ministry of Food since December 19, 2019.

Nazmanara joined Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration cadre, 8th batch) in 1989.