Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest

Veteran journalist and former Jatiya Press Club (JPC) president Hassan Shahriar was laid to eternal rest at Rayerbazar Graveyard in the capital on Saturday night.

He was laid to rest after the second namaj-e-janaza after Magreb prayers.

Earlier, his first namaj-e-janaza was held at Jatiya Press Club premises after Asr prayers.

The janaza was attended by his long time colleagues and leaders of different journalists’ organisations. Later, rich tributes were paid to him by placing wreaths on his coffin.

Recalling Hasan Shahriar’s contributions to flourish the mass media, they said his death was an irreparable loss to the country.

Journalist Hasan Shahriar passed away at a city hospital on Saturday morning. He was 76.

Shahriar, also a two-term president of Commonwealth Journalists’ Association (CJA), breathed his last at Impulse Hospital around 11:45am on Saturday while underwent treatment there.

The senior journalist was admitted to the hospital around on Friday with various symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough and breathing problem.

Hasan Shahriar underwent Covid-19 test a week back but the result came out negative. “Later, he was admitted to the hospital with 80% damaged lungs and serious breathing problem.”

Shahriar, a confirmed bachelor, retired from the Daily Ittefaq as its Executive Editor in 2008 after serving the newspaper for a long time.

He was the first editor of the Daily Sun and Chief Editor of Chittagong-based Daily People’s View.

Shahriar also worked as Bangladesh correspondent of international news magazine Newsweek, Khaleej Times, India’s Daily Deccan Herald, The Indian Express and The Asian Age, Pakistan’s Morning News, Dawn and Evening Star.

He was also the International President Emeritus of the Toronto-based Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA).

Shahriar was elected President of the Jatiya Press Club management committee for 1993-94 tenure.