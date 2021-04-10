Redbridge council’s by election on 6 may 2021

On Friday 9 April Mohammed Ohid Uddin was officially declared as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the by election in Loxford ward. He was selected by the local Liberal Democrats in February because of his significant contributions to the community.

Mohammed has been visiting mosques today and met local residents. The Loxford residents offered him support and encouragement for his campaign. It was a successful day!

Mohammed was supported by other Lib Dem activists. From tomorrow he will be going door-to-door to meet Loxford residents and discuss the issues that concern them. He will be helped by Nurul Islam, Silvia, Magda, and Habibur Rahman.

Mohammed will also visit the local temples, churches, gurdwara and synagogue.