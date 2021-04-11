1st phase of lockdown to continue till April 13: Obaidul Quader

The first phase of ongoing lockdown, which was supposed to end Sunday midnight, will remain effective on April 12 and 13 across the country, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

Inter-district buses and trains will not be run on these days. However, public transport will run in the cities for two days as before, he added.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader came up with the information at a press briefing at his official residence in Dhaka on Sunday.

Obaidul Quader said, the first phase of lockdown will end today. The strict and all-encompassing lockdown will start from April 14. However, many people want to know about what will happen on April 12 and 13. The ongoing lockdown of the first phase will continue on April 12 and 13, he added.

The government has decided to enforce a seven-day strict lockdown from 14 April as Covid-19 infections keep surging with each passing day.