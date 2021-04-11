2 ‘dacoits’ beaten to death in Habiganj

Two suspected robbers were beaten to death in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj district early Sunday.

One of he deceased was identified as Humayun Mia, 40, a resident of Puraikhala village in Madhabpur upazila.

Karab union parishad (UP) chairman Abdul Hye said a gang of five to six dacoits stormed the house of Jalal Miah at Gunipur village.

Sensing their presence, the family members started screaming for help.