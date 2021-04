Eight other persons of BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s residence in Gulshan have been infected with Covid-19.

Khaleda’s personal physician Dr Mamun said BNP chief underwent test after eight persons were found to be corona infected.

Although Khaleda Zia’s infection is asymptomatic, a cabin of a hospital has been booked for any future complications, he said.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir disclosed that the party chief is Covid infected.