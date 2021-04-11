Bangladesh records highest ever 78 Covid deaths in a single day

Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day since the pandemic made landfall in the country in March last year.

The death toll climbed to 9,739 after 78 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8:00am Sunday, according to data released by the government.

The country has recorded 5,819 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 684,756.

The latest day’s infection rate was 19.81 percent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.42%.

Another 4,212 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 576,590 with an 84.20% recovery rate.

Among the latest day’s victims, 53 were men and 25 were women. Seventy-seven of them died in different hospitals across the country while one at home.

Meanwhile, 29,376 samples were tested in 248 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.