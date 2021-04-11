Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital Charity’s Community Alliance event has been held.

The trustees of Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital (BBCGH), along with prominent members of the British community, were present at the event, which was held via Virtual Media Zoom on Thursday, 8th April 2021 at 8.30 pm.

Channel S presenter and Head of Program Farhan Masood Khan conducted and hosted the evening’s event with the opening surah Al-Layl (The Night) from the Holy Qur’an recited by Abu Kawser with its English translation and BBCGH Chairman Al Haj Shams Uddin Khan gave the opening and welcome speech.

Al Haj Shams Uddin Khan, a veteran politician, industrialist, social activist, educator and community leader, expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone and their cooperation of Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital since its inception. We are working tirelessly to establish a hospital, noting that Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital is a charity that all British Bangladeshis should be proud of and everyone’s support is continually needed, “We believe you will be by our side as you have been in the past.” said Shams Uddin Khan, chairman of the organisation.

M Shab Uddin, CEO of the hospital, spoke about the current activities of the charity work of the hospital. He said that from 2008 to 2021, British Bangladeshis have contributed to our activities.

In 2015 we started the service and on February 20th this year, the 6th anniversary of the services in the hospital were celebrated.

CEO M Shab Uddin thanked the trustees for their tireless work since its inception and said, “We are currently providing general medical services as well as some cancer treatment.” Services are being provided to the destitute and disadvantaged through the Poor Fund.

He said patients from anywhere in Bangladesh can have access to all services provided from the hospital, patients will also be able to get various information and all the necessary services from the help desk at the hospital.

CEO M Sub Uddin thanked Britain’s Bangladeshi’s and all its media partners for their support of print and electronics media in the UK.

Trustee Abdul Samad gave a small presentation with information on various services carried out by BBCGH in the past years. He said the establishment of the hospital began with a £25,000 donation by each trustee. Statistical highlights included some 40,601 general patients that were seen in the hospital since its inception in 2015. Some 1063 patients seen for cancer and during the covid period alone over 12,000 patients were treated at the hospital for free which included investigations too, at this time, Trustee Abdul Samad on behalf of the trustees of BBCGH expressed his gratitude and in recognition to all the staff of BBCGH, the health service and all those engaged in the medical field, all participants were asked to unmute themselves as they applauded spontaneously with a big Alhamdulillah.

He went onto say how these figures are a real sense of achievement and how we can build on this momentum by creating successful partnerships to empower great rewards by working together and cement community alliances with the charities future objectives.

Dr. Kabir Mahmood, Senior Medical Director, BBCGH, elaborated on the delivery of timely services and said, “We have also taken practical steps to provide medical services to cancer patients.” They are being treated with expert advice. Currently 18 cancer patients from different regions are waiting for services from BBCGH.

The services that the hospital has been providing day and night since the beginning of the covid period will continue, he also said that these services are monitored directly from the UK

He shared his own experiences of covid where he ended up in intensive care where vital organs had failed. It was emotionally received as he vowed to continue his charitable work.

Forhad Hussain Tipu, Marketing Director of BBCGH, said: “We are grateful to be one of the iconic British Bangladeshi organisations. It may have been established in Beani Bazar upazila due to its location, however we should embrace the achievement and success to gain support and recognition as a hospital for all of Bangladesh established by British Bangladeshis”.

He went on to say “you will be happy to know that the first patient of the hospital and the first chemotherapy given to a patient were not from Beani Bazar area.”

Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, chairman of Channel S, said in his speech – “We heard a lot of criticism about 8 years ago – it is not possible.” But now it is possible and he has witnessed himself the devotion from the trustees for the cause. Channel S is with this hospital since its planning stages and will continue its support and affiliation with the hospital, he believes that with the expensive medical service, the organisational reach may seem remote now but will gradually reach the doorsteps of a larger population.

Pasha Khandaker, a business leader and former BCA president, told BBCGH is a shining example for the British Bangladeshi community and a milestone achievement, saying it was important for Britain’s second and third generation to share the hospital’s activities and future plans for its sustainability.

Prominent community organiser and journalist KM Abu Taher Chowdhury said the project is one of the best examples of community service in Bangladesh. This is a unique project, which will work for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh and we should encourage everyone to get involved.

Zakir Khan, Associate Director, Canary Wharf, said: “It is important to involve our young British Bangladeshi generation to continue this legacy”. He assured his support and cooperation from his position that we should all do the same.

Former Mayor of Brent Council, Councilor Parvez Ahmed in his speech said that our family and all levels of the community should come forward from their respective positions to involve the new generation in helping raise awareness and funds, starting tonight with all our children encouraging all parents that were present in the event.

The Weekly Janomath Editor Syed Nahas Pasha, in his speech, thanked the Board of Directors for the position it has come up with at the moment, although many were sceptical about the hospital from the outset, the way the hospital is working, especially during the Covid period, is exemplary.

Ohid Ahmed, former deputy mayor of Tower Hamlets, citing the experience of treating a terminally ill cancer patient from the BBCGH, said the authorities had not only sincerely provided medical care. The advanced treatment of this patient has helped in all that needs to be done. If I didn’t get it myself, I probably wouldn’t believe it. He called upon all to come forward for humanitarian work.

Ahab Hossain, Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council, described the Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital as a shining example of human service and said that the example it has set for the common man and humanity will live on forever. This hospital is the hospital for all of us. We all want to work together for this organization – Together we can achieve everything.

Rahima Miah, Director, UKBBCI, expressed her support for the hospital and said that the cooperation of all is important to maintain the continuity of services of the organisation. She emphasized the importance of involving British Bangladeshis, especially university students.

Mental and child health specialist and news broadcaster of Channel S Dr Rezwana Anwar assured all possible support from her position as a doctor, saying BBCGH is doing three unique things in medical services. Firstly primary health care, secondly secondary and special patient referral services. It’s a great feature, not all hospitals have. The hospital has also kept the service open during the covid period. This is a truly unique project in Bangladesh.

Muhibur Rahman Muhib, president of the Jalalabad Association, said it would one day be established as a full-fledged hospital. To this end, he pledged to work in unison with everyone in the community.

Channel S’s chief reporter Mohammad Jubair Ahmed highlighted the BBCGH’s work with some of the country’s best doctors. Which is a big challenge for many organisations.

To the closing of the event, Abdul Shafik, the Fundraising Director of the hospital, thanked all the supporters and the partners of BBCGH and sought everyone’s cooperation along with the invitation to the charity fundraising for Ramadan on Channel S on the 16th of Ramadan and to reach out to all their friends and family and their associations to tune and join in.

Also present at the meeting Dr Hasnat M Hussain MBE, BCA Senior Presidents Jamal Uddin Maqdas, Manik Mia and Oli Khan MBE, Secretary General Mitu Chowdhury, BBCA Secretary General Tafazzul Mia and Chief Treasurer Matin Mia, Caterers Anna Mia, , 52 Bangla Editor Anwarul Islam Ovi, Channel S Senior Reporter Ibrahim Khalil, Anupam News 24.com Editor Journalist Muhib Chowdhury, Organizer Afaz Uddin, Belal Badrul and Md. Chowdhury and others.

Among the trustees of BBCGH were Abdul Karim Nazim, Nasir Uddin, Ali Abdul Rofe, Manjurus Samad Chowdhury, Bazidur Rahman, Mohammad Azizur Rahman, Mesba Ahmed, Ohid Uddin, Nasir Uddin, Al Mamunur Rashid Hillary Sayesta Choudhury and Zahid Rahman.

In his concluding remarks, Al Haj Shams Uddin Khan, Chairman, BBCGH, thanked everyone for their contribution and requested for further cooperation in the future.

Al Haj Shams Uddin Khan wrote to all participants after the event to say:

“On Behalf of all the trustees of BBCGH we thank you for taking the time out to join us in sharing the BBCGH Journey so far.

From this gathering we are humbled and most grateful for the support you are willing to give with your expertise and more importantly with your time. We are looking forward to creating successful partnerships to empower great rewards by working together and to cement our community alliances.

We also note how you would like us to embrace the younger generations to carry this legacy for future generations to come. We will endeavour to create synergy by empowering the cause to the hearts and minds of all so they will contribute with their expertise to help the charity grow.”