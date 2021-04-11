CAAB likely to suspend international flights from Apr 14

The authorities of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Sunday said they are planning to suspend all international flights as the government is going to impose a strict lockdown from April 14 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“However, no final decision has been taken yet. Decision on international flights will be taken after a meeting in the afternoon,” said Air-Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of CAAB.

“The operation of flights will depend on the directives of the government and if the lockdown starts from Wednesday then CAAB will take decision on international flights as per the government’s lockdown directives,” he said.

Besides, no restriction will be imposed on the movement of chartered flights, cargo flights and special flights carrying high commissioners of different countries and foreign nationals.

The flight operations on domestic routes remained suspended since the enforcement of the seven-day lockdown in the country from April 5.

Besides, on April 1, the civil aviation regulator suspended the entry of passengers from all European countries, except the UK, and 12 other countries to Bangladesh from April 3.

As the spread of Coronavirus has sparked alarm across the country, the government is set to issue a notification on Sunday over enforcing a fresh nationwide lockdown from April 14 in its desperate bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Bangladesh, a densely populated country, is facing the wraths of the Covid-19 pandemic as people continued to defy health protocols despite warnings both from the government and experts.

On Saturday, the country registered 77 more deaths in 24 hours until Saturday morning, shattering all of its previous records.

The number of new coronavirus cases dropped slightly to 5,343 said a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).