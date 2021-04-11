Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has tested positive for coronavirus, informed Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to a test report issued by the IEDCR, Khaleda Zia got infected with the virus.

DGHS senior public relations officer Maidul islam also confirmed media about the report.

But, her family members did not know about her infection, he said.

LabAid Hospital technologist Md Sabuj went to Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan residence around 3pm on Saturday and collected her sample for coronavirus test.

Khaleda’s sample was taken as per her physicians’ advice, said a source.

Meanwhile, Khaleda’s press wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan, quoting her private physician Dr Mamun, said that the BNP Chairperson did not give swab samples for Covid-19 test on Saturday.

Shayrul Kabir said, “I talked to Dr Mamun. He said they went to Khaleda Zia’s residence ‘Firoza’ at Gulshan for her regular health check-up. They didn’t take samples for Covid-19 test from her.

bdnews24.com adds: The BNP chairperson has been suffering from fever for the past few days, her family said. When asked, the BNP leaders and Khaleda’s family said they knew nothing about the test results.

A copy of the COVID test with a QR code for Khaleda went viral on Facebook. When scanned, the QR code directs the report to the DGHS website that shares coronavirus test reports.

“This [information] is available in our MIS or medical information services,” said DGHS Director General ABM Khurshid Alam, without providing a direct answer to a question from bdnews24.com on whether Khaleda contracted the virus.

Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government halted her imprisonment order.