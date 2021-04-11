Mamunul’s ‘second wife’ goes missing, son files GD

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque’s second wife Jannat Ara Jharna has gone missing, according to a general diary (GD) filed by her son with Motijheel Model Police Station.

In the GD (No 545) lodged on Saturday night, Jharna’s elder son Abdur Rahman also sought safety of his life, confirmed OC Abu Bakr Siddique, reports a Bangla news portal.

Abdur Rahman mentioned that being unable to contact with Jharna, he went to her North Circular Road residence on Saturday. But, the house owner informed that his mother went out of the house on April 9 and did not return.

“I entered my mother’s room and found three of her personal diaries. Some unidentified persons started following men when I reached on Paltan crossing around 6pm,” he said.

Abdur Rahman also said that he felt the lives of his mother and himself are at risk.

“I’m worry about preserving my mother’s diaries. At this situation, I lodge a GD for the safety of my mother and myself”, the GD added.

On April 3, local people besieged Room No. 501 on the 4th floor of Royal Resort in Sonargaon upazila where Mamunul Haque along with a woman was staying. He claimed the woman was his second wife. He was later taken into police custody.