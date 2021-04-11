Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of Covid-19

Renowned Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning.

She breathed her last at 6:00am while undergoing treatment at city’s Specialised Hospital.

Actor Mustafiz Shahin, son-in-law of Mita Haque, confirmed this information to media.

She was suffering from kidney-related deceases and tested positive for Covid-19 on 31 March.

The singer was rushed to the hospital when her physical condition deteriorated on Saturday. She was kept on ventilator support, where she died this morning.

Mita Haque was born in 1962. She was listed as the highest grade artist of the Bangladesh Betar. She also served as the head of the Rabindra Sangeet Department at Chhayanaut Sangeet Bidyayatan in Dhaka. She had 14 solo musical albums released from India and 10 musical albums released in Bangladesh.

She was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2020 for her contributions to music.

Mita Haque is the wife of late eminent actor and director Khaled Khan. Their daughter, Farhin Khan Joyita is also a Rabindra Sangeet singer.