Banks to remain closed; BB holding meeting

The government on Monday issued a notification enforcing an eight-day strict lockdown from April 14 with an aim to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The notification mentioned 13 directives to be maintained by the country people. As per the directives, banks and financial institutions will remain closed during the period.

Under the fresh lockdown all government, semi-government, autonomous, private offices and financial institutions will remain closed but the officers and employees will have to stay in their respective work stations.

Meanwhile Bangladesh Bank is holding meeting with the Finance Ministry to know if the banks will be kept closed fully as the garment factories to remain open.

Bangladesh Bank’s spokesperson Sirajul Islam told media that opening of LCs and other activities would have to be continued for the RMG factories.

He said the ministry will certainly give an explanation in this regard.