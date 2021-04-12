Case over Shafi’s death: Report submitted against Babunagari among 43

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Monday submitted a report before the court over the death of Hefajat-e-Islam’s supreme leader Shah Ahmad Shafi.

In the report, the PBI accused 43 persons including the party’s Ameer Junayed Babunagari, Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque and Organising Secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi.

PBI submitted the report with Chattogram Judicial Judge Court-3 in the afternoon.

On December 17 last year, brother-in-law of Shah Ahmad Shafi filed a murder case with a Chittagong court terming the death as “pre-planned murder.”

Thirty-six persons including Hefajat leader Maulana Mamunul Haque, also secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, were made accused in the case.