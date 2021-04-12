Coronavirus deaths rise by 13 as the UK confirms 3,568 new cases

The UK has recorded 3,568 new cases of Covid as England lifts further lockdown restrictions.

England also confirmed 13 more deaths from Covid, but no deaths were reported in the three other nations of the UK.

Cases and deaths have been falling sharply across the UK in recent weeks, but scientists have warned a rise in infections is inevitable despite the success of the vaccine rollout as restrictions are lifted.

Shops, hairdressers and personal beauty services were allowed to reopen in England on Monday as well as much of the hospitality sector to outdoor customers.

The government and scientists have urged people to stick to the rules, with one warning there will “never been zero risk” of catching the virus.