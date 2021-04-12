Covid-19: Bangladesh reports highest ever 83 deaths in a day

With the deaths of 83 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Monday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 9,822.

This is the highest daily death counts since the pandemic hit the country on March last year. On Sunday, the country saw 78 Covid-19 deaths and 77 deaths on Saturday.

During this timeline, 7,201 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 6,61,957.

Meanwhile, 4,523 people made recovery from the virus, bringing the tally of recoveries to 5,81,113.

As many as 34,968 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. The infection rate is 20.59 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.74 per cent. So far, the recovery rate is 83.98 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.42 per cent.