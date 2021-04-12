Four Hefazat leaders arrested over Sonargaon vandalism

Four Hefazat-e-Islam leaders have been arrested over the attack and vandalism at a resort in Sonargaon of Narayanganj district following the detention of Hefajat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Moulana Mamunul Huq along with a woman.

The arrested leaders are Maulana Iqbal, Hefazat leader and president of Sonargaon Thana Khelafat Majlish; Amir Maulana Mohiduddin Khan, Secretary Shajahan Shibli, and Vice President Hafez Moazzem Hossain, of Hefazat’s Sonargaon unit.

RAB-11 additional superintendent of police Jasim Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter on Monday afternoon.

A team of RAB arrested them from Jurain area of the capital on Sunday night.

Earlier on April 3, Hefajat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque was detained along with a woman at the Royal Resort in Sonargaon.

Following the incident, Mamunul Haque’s supporters entered the the resort and vandalized it, and snatched Mamunul Haque along with the woman.

Later, they reportedly vandalized the offices of Awami League, houses and business institutions of Juba League and Chhatra League leaders.

A total of seven cases were filed with Sonargaon police station in this connection.