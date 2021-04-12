Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers

The Religious Affairs Ministry has issued four directives over offering prayers at mosques from April 14 until further notice.

As per the directives, highest 20 musullis including khatib, imam, hafez, muajjin and khadem can attend the taraweeh and five time prayers.

Besides, musullis can offer the Jum’a prayer maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing.

The directives requested the musullis to pray for devine blessings and seeking Allah’s protection from all dangers.

Local administrations, law enforcement agencies, Islamic Foundation officials and employees and Masjid managing Committees have been asked to implement the directives.