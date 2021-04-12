UK thanks PM for her condolence at death of Prince Philip

The United Kingdom has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and people of Bangladesh for their condolence at the death of Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh for your kind messages of support and condolence at this time,” British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a statement on Monday.

The envoy said the ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) are wide and deep.

Dickson said they will continue to work with Bangladesh in the spirit of steadfast friendship embodied by “His Royal Highness”.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Queen and the Royal Family during this sad time,” it added.

The funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on April 17 at 1500 UK time.

The service will begin with a national minute’s silence across the UK at 1500 UK time and will be a Ceremonial Royal Funeral, the form of funeral that was held for Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother in 2002.

The UK has now entered a period of national mourning that will last until 0800 on April 18.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across UK Government buildings during this time, said the British High Commission.

Given the current public health situation, physical “Books of Condolence” will not be available for the public to sign at the British High Commission in Dhaka.

Members of the public wishing to express their condolences are welcome to send a message to the Royal Family via the online Book of Condolence on this website: www.royal.uk/books-condolence, said the British High Commissioner.

He said, “Whether as a naval hero, as the creator of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, or as Her Majesty’s loyal consort; his legacy is felt by millions at home, across the Commonwealth, and around the world,” Dickson said.