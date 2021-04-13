20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program

U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller congratulated Sylhet’s 20 newest graduates of the U.S. State Department-funded English Access Microscholarship Program during a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Ambassador Miller praised the 10 young women and 10 young men from local madrasas and public schools for their hard work in completing the course during the pandemic and encouraged them to continue their studies to prepare for the future.

“Bangladesh just marked its Golden Jubilee – the day when it declared its intention and ability to chart its own path. There’s no better time to recognize the power of young minds – like yours – to design the next 50 years. You can take your new skills and use them as leaders who will shape the future of Bangladesh,” he said.

The English Access Microscholarship Program is a rigorous, two-year interactive program building a foundation in English language, American culture, critical thinking, andleadership skills for 13-17-year-olds from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds and helps them become more competitive for higher education and employment opportunities.

Currently, 76 students are participatingin Access programs in Rajshahi and Chattogram. Two hundred additional students will start the program in 2021. Since the program began in 2004, 1,260 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed it. Today’s graduating class joins 95,000 other Access program alumni in more than 85 countries around the world.