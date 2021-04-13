5-km long tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

A 5-kilometre long tailback has been created on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Burichong upazila in Cumilla district ahead of a fresh lockdown to be imposed from Wednesday.

Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mainamati Highway Police Station, said the tailback has been created since Tuesday morning stretching from Kachua point to Chandina point in the upazila following heavy pressure of vehicles including goods-laden vehicles and private vehicles carrying home-bound people.

However, the vehicles are passing on slowly and the highway police are working to ease the traffic jam.

The pressure of vehicles on highway was seen for the last couple of days as the government will impose a stricter lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, the country saw the highest number of daily deaths from Covid-19.

Public apathy towards health rules resulted in a mass upsurge of coronavirus cases in recent days. Health experts have been urging people to properly follow the health guidelines.