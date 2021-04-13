Abdul Matin Khasru on life support

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and Awami League lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru has been put on life support at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He has been placed on life support at 11:30am as his condition worsened.

Md Mohin Miah, personal assistant of the lawmaker, confirmed the matter to media.

Earlier, the lawyer was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the capital on Tuesday (April 6) night again.

Khasru’s corona test result came out negative on April 1 and the lawyer was transferred to general cabin from the ICU on April 3 after his condition slightly improved.

The Supreme Court lawyer and former Awami League law minister was admitted to CMH on March 16 after he tested positive for the virus.

Matin Khasru was elected president of SCBA for the next year in an election held on March 11.