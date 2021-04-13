Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 69 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 69 Covid-19 deaths in a day.

The death toll climbed to 9,891 after 69 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8:00am Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country has recorded 6,028 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 697,985.

The government launched a vaccination campaign on February 7 with doses received from the Serum Institute of India continues. Experts are calling for ramping up the drive and urging people to follow the health guidelines to keep themselves and others around them safe.

On April 8, Bangladesh began its second phase of inoculation amid uncertainty over vaccine availability.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 that year.