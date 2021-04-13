Don’t want to see anyone on roads during lockdown: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has said that police do not want to see unnecessary movement on roads and outside of homes during the strict lockdown starting from April 14.

He came up with the statements while launching the “Police Movement Pass” app on Tuesday at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.

“We don’t want to see anyone (on the streets) unnecessarily, and we don’t want to put any pressure,” he said adding, “People should follow the health guidelines willingly for the sake of the country’s betterment.

Bangladesh Police introduced a movement pass for people, who want to go out for emergencies during the weeklong strict restrictions.