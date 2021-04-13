Hungry people are not bothered about lockdown, coronavirus: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said hungry people are not bothered about the lockdown and the coronavirus. “The number of this group of people is a lot.”

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, Fakhrul alleged that the government is going to enforce a complete lockdown in the country to contain Covid transmission without any roadmap and proper plans.

“The government has no coordination, plan and road map. What will happen after the fresh seven-day lockdown? What arrangements have they made to feed those who depend on their daily income? You can’t keep these people at home,” he said.

Fakhrul said making the lockdown a success in a densely populated country like Bangladesh is undoubtedly a tough job.

“As a responsible political party and having the experience in governing the country in the past, we think people’s involvement is necessary with the government’s efforts to curb the virus outbreak,” the BNP leader said.

He suggested the government forming national committees comprising all political parties, NGOs and other relevant organisations and experts in every area to enforce the lockdown and stand by people. Bangladesh has a history of dealing with disasters during floods, cyclones and natural disasters with united efforts. If you don’t involve people in that way, we won’t get the success.”

The BNP leader alleged that the government does not want to involve people with the efforts to control the deadly virus only to indulge in plundering.

Fakhrul said they are not against the lockdown, but the government is unable to enforce the lockdown while thousands of people are coming out of homes and moving here and there, including markets. “They’re talking about an all-out shutdown, but the factories will remain open. So, we think the government lacks proper plans.”

The BNP leader opposed the government’s decision to shut the banks during the lockdown as he said the government can allow opening banks on a limited scale following the examples in other countries where strict lockdown was enforced.

He urged the government to consider coronavirus as a people’s problem and include preventive measures to get rid of it.

The BNP leader said the government can engage the ward commissioners and political parties to supervise their areas during the lockdown.

About the weeklong lockdown enforced from April 5, he said the government has imposed a futile shutdown on the country’s people in the name of lockdown having failed to control the upsurge in coronavirus transmission.

Fakhrul said people are facing difficulties in undergoing the Covid tests due to lack of centres and facilities.

He said there is still no corona testing centre in 20 districts, causing sufferings to people living there.