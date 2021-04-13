Moon sighted, Ramadan begins Wednesday

The month of Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence of Muslims, begins on Wednesday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee made the decision at a meeting as the new crescent moon was sighted in the Bangladesh sky on Tuesday. State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Huque Khan, after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at Islamic Foundation office at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, on Tuesday said that the moon was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh at different places in the evening.

So, the holy month of Ramadan would begin on Wednesday, he said.