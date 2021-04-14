Bangladesh reports highest 96 coronavirus deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day since the pandemic made landfall in the country in March last year.

The death toll climbed to 9,987 after 96 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8:00am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.

The country has recorded 5,185 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 703,170.

The latest day’s infection rate was 20.89 percent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.42%.

Another 5,333 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 591,299 with an 84.09% recovery rate.

Among the latest day’s victims, 59 were men and 37 were women.

Meanwhile, 24,825 samples were tested in 248 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.