Search engine giant Google is celebrating Bangla New Year Pahela Baishakh.

Replacing its regular home page graphic, google introduced a special doodle featuring mask of Mangal Shobhajatra. The doodle, made visible early Wednesday.

Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.