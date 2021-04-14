Pahela Baishakh being celebrated virtually

The nation is virtually celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year 1428, on Wednesday without outdoor programmes as the government enforced a weeklong stricter restriction.
The government has enforced a weeklong stricter restriction from April 14 to stem the alarming spread of deadly coronavirus.
Dhaka University Fine Arts Faculty is celebrating the Bangla New Year with limited scale. The traditional colorful procession has not been brought out this year.
Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful and biggest festivals through which the Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year.
On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional Bangalee dresses. Young women wear white sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips, while men wear white pyjamas and panjabi or kurta.
The day is a public holiday.
The city people usually start the day with the traditional breakfast of ‘panta bhat’ (soaked rice), green chilli, onion and fried fish at Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Uddyan, Dhaka University Campus, Rabindra Sarobor at Dhanmondi and other amusement places.
Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands are generally illuminated with colourful lights and graffiti painted on the walls signifying the arts, culture and heritage of the country.
But this year, all programmes have been cancelled as the second wave of the global pandemic Covid-19 has exposed the country into a worsening state infecting more people and calming more lives compared to the first wave.
During the Mughal rule, land taxes were collected from Bengali people according to the Islamic Hijri calendar. This calendar was a lunar calendar, and its new year did not coincide with the solar agricultural cycles.
Akbar asked the royal astronomer Fathullah Shirazi to create a new calendar by combining the lunar Islamic calendar and solar Hindu calendar already in use, and this was known as Fasholi shan (harvest calendar).