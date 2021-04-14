Pahela Baishakh being celebrated virtually

The nation is virtually celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year 1428, on Wednesday without outdoor programmes as the government enforced a weeklong stricter restriction.

The government has enforced a weeklong stricter restriction from April 14 to stem the alarming spread of deadly coronavirus.

Dhaka University Fine Arts Faculty is celebrating the Bangla New Year with limited scale. The traditional colorful procession has not been brought out this year.