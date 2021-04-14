SCBA President Matin Khasru no more

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru passed away Wednesday afternoon. He was 71.

The freedom fighter was put on life support at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka since April 13.

Abdul Matin Khasru was admitted to CMH on March 16, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Talking to daily sun, Md Abu Ibrahim, a junior lawyer attached to Abdul Matin Khasru’s law chamber, confirmed the death.

Physical condition of Matin Khasru gradually deteriorated and his lung was not functioning causing the death.

Matin Khasru, also a lawmaker, gave samples for Covid-19 test in Jatiya Sangsad booth on March 15 and the report came positive the next day.

On March 28, Khasru was also shifted to the ICU but on March 31 he was sent to general cabin after his condition was improved. He was taken to ICU again on April 6.

The first namaz-e-janaza of Matin Khasru will be held at the premises of Alia Madrasa at Bakshibazar after Fajr prayers and the second namaz-e-janaza at Supreme Court compound in the capital at 10am on Thursday.

He will be buried at his family graveyard after his third namaz-e-janaza at Burichang after Zuhr prayers and fourth at Brahmanpara of Cumilla after Asr prayers.

Hailing from Brahmanpara of Cumilla, Abdul Matin Khasru participated in the liberation war in 1971. He served as law minister during the Awami League’s 1996-2001 term. He was elected as lawmaker for 1991-1996, 1996-2001, 2008-2013 and 2014-2019 terms. He was a presidium member of the ruling Awami League.

Besides, he was elected president of SCBA in an election held on March 11.

Earlier in 2015, Khasru was elected chairman of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Bar Council. The following year he was made the law secretary of Bangladesh Awami League.