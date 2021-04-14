Spl flights for Middle East, Singapore-bound passengers

The government is going to operate special flights soon for KSA, UAE, Oman, Qatar and Singapure-bound passengers.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh will confirm the detailed work plan on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting as many expatriates particularly migrant workers have remained stranded in the country due to suspension of international flights.

The Foreign Secretary chaired the virtual meeting held on Wednesday. The PMO, secretaries of the Ministries of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and Civil Aviation and Tourism, Civil Aviation Chairman and the Managing Director of Biman and high officials joined the meeting.

Recruiting agencies concerned will transport the passengers to the airport with their coronavirus negative certificates and following the heath guidelines.

The migrants workers can fly for home only emergency reason. They should obtain release order from the Bangladesh Mission concerned and follow quarantine rules applicable in the country