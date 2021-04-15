3.16 lakh movement passes issued, 16 crore people hit the app

A total of 159,922,065 people hit the police’s “movement pass” app till 11:00am on Thursday, which was 14,026 per minute.

However, a total of 3,16,801 movement passes were issued from 11am on Wednesday to 9:00am today — for going out on the first two days of the weeklong “strict lockdown” imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The number of total registrations on the app was 400,977 at the time.

People can obtain the pass through an app by visiting: movementpass.police.gov.bd.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the app today noon, a day before the week-long strict lockdown.