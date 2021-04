Actress Sarah Begum Kabari, infected with coronavirus, has been put on life support due to deteriorating health.

She was admitted to Kurmitola Hospital in the capital April 5 night.

Two days later, she was shifted to the ICU of Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital at Mohakhali.

Her lung is not working properly.

Kabari’s son Shaker Chishti on Thursday (April15) said, “My mother’s physical condition is very bad. According to doctors, her condition is critical. Please, pray for my mother.”