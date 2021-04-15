Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000 with 94 new fatalities

The country’s COVID-19 death toll reached 10,081 as 94 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday.

The country has recorded 4,192 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 707,362, according to data released by the government.

The latest day’s infection rate was 21.00 percent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.43%.

Another 5,915 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 597,214 with an 84.43% recovery rate.

Among the latest day’s victims, 64 were men and 30 were women. Of the victims, all of them died in different hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, 19,959 samples were tested in 257 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.