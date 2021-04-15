Henley Passport Index 2021: Bangladesh moves one notch up, at 100st place

Bangladesh’s passport strengthen slightly, with its position up by one notch in the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index, the pioneer ranking of all the world’s travel documents.

Out of a total 110 spots on the index, Bangladesh now ranks 100th, sharing the same spot with Lebanon and Sudan, according to the Henley Passport Index 2021.

Bangladesh passport holders can travel without prior visa to 41 destinations currently, the index points out.

Last year, Bangladesh passport ranked 101st.

Among the other South Asian countries, Maldives ranks 60th, India 84th, Bhutan 89th and Sri Lanka 99th this year.

Japan and Singapore hold the top two spots in the index respectively, followed by South Korea and Germany in the third place jointly.