Indian visa operations suspended in Bangladesh

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh has temporarily suspended the operations at all its visa centres across Bangladesh.

The High Commission announced on Wednesday that the visa operations have been suspended in view of the lockdown implemented by the government of Bangladesh from April 14, reports DD News, the Indian news channel of Doordarshan.

The visa operations had resumed functioning in October last year after remaining suspended for more than 6 months due to the COVID 19 pandemic which hit Bangladesh in March 2019. Visa was being issued under all categories except the tourist visa from the Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh.

In the year 2019, more than 16 lakh visas were issued by the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh. Bangladesh sends the largest number of foreign tourists to India.

In the second phase of the countrywide lockdown starting from Wednesday, April 14, Bangladesh government has ordered the shutting down of all offices, public transport including buses, railways, waterways and flights. It has asked people not to move out of their homes except in case of emergency.

The COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh continued to remain at alarming levels as the highest ever death toll of 96 was reported from the country on Wednesday. The death toll due to COVID 19 in the country has now gone up to 9987.