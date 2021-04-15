Khaleda’s CT scan report largely good: Doctor

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with coronavirus, has a very nominal lung infection, said her doctor and party vice chairman AZM Zahid after receiving her provisional HRCT scan report.

Talking to reporters at Evercare Hospital in the city, where the BNP chief underwent the high-resolution CT (HRCT) test, he said the BNP chief’s medical board decided to perform the test to know the exact condition of her chest.

“We’ve already received a provisional report of the test. The report findings suggest her (lung) infection is very nominal. It’s not even at the mild stage. The report is very good,”

He said now the medical board members will add any new medicine, if it is necessary, after discussions. “We need to monitor her condition round the clock as we can’t say how corona will behave tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”

Zahid said they will observe her condition very meticulously over the next one week so that they can take necessary measures under any circumstances.

He said Khaleda urged people to pray for her speedy recovery.

Asked whether Khaleda is free from danger, he said corona is such a disease no exact prediction can be made in advance. “We can say whether she is in danger or free from danger only after two weeks of her infection.”

He said they have taken all the arrangements for her treatment at a private hospital in case of any emergency.

Earlier, Khaleda underwent an HRCT scan test at Evercare Hospital as she has been suffering from low fever.

She went to the hospital around 9:40pm for the test as per her doctors’ advice, said her media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

He said the BNP chief left the hospital for her Gulshan residence after the test around 10:25pm.

Earlier, Khaleda’s medical team members visited her and said she was still stable though she has been suffering from a low fever.

They also advised her to perform a CT scan test on the BNP chief to determine their next course of treatment.

“She had low fever on Wednesday night with around 100 degrees temperature. It’s a new symptom,” said the BNP chief’s medical board head Dr FM Siddiqui.

Talking to reporters at her Gulshan office, he said Khaleda suffered from fever on Thursday morning as well.

“I just checked her chest. Since the chest is clear, we think she’s stable,” the physician said.

He said her sugar level is also under control.

“Today (Thursday) is the seventh day since Madam has got infected and she’s now entering her second week. The complexities of Covid are usually exposed during the second week. That’s why we want to be a little more careful,” FM Siddiqui said.

He said if they find the CT scan report good, then they will continue her treatment at home.

The doctor said they will take her to a hospital if there is anything bad in the report. “Our decision depends on the CT scan report.”

Khaleda underwent the Covid test on Saturday last as eight other people at her residence were infected with the virus and her report came out positive.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.

She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) the same day, and she has been staying at her Gulshan house since then.

On August 27 last year, the government extended her release for six more months and it was extended again for six months on March 15 last.

On February 8, 2018, Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her jail term.

Khaleda was found guilty in another corruption case the same year. Her party claims both the cases are politically motivated.