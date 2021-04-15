Namaz-e-janaza of late SCBA president Matin Khasru held at SC premises

Second namaz-e-janaza of the late Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Matin Khasru was held at Supreme Court compound in the capital at 10am.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Minister Anisul Huq, judges of both divisions of the Supreme Court attended the namaz-e-janaza.

The late Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Matin Khasru will be buried at village home of Cumilla today.

The freedom fighter died at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where he was on life support since April 13.

The first namaz-e-janaza of Matin Khasru was held at the premises of Alia Madrasa at Bakshibazar after Fajr prayers.

His third namaz-e-janaza will be held at Burichang after Zuhr prayers. He will be buried at his family graveyard after fourth namaz-e-janaza at Brahmanpara of Cumilla after Asr prayers.

Hailing from Brahmanpara of Cumilla, Abdul Matin Khasru participated in the liberation war in 1971. He served as law minister during the Awami League’s 1996-2001 term. He was elected as lawmaker for 1991-1996, 1996-2001, 2008-2013 and 2014-2019 terms. He was a presidium member of the ruling Awami League.

Besides, he was elected president of SCBA in an election held on March 11.

Earlier in 2015, Khasru was elected chairman of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Bar Council. The following year he was made the law secretary of Bangladesh Awami League.

The late SCBA president and former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru played important role in scrapping indemnity act paving way for trial of Bangabandhu killers. As he was law minister during Awami League’s 1996-2001 term, he played key role in repealing Indemnity Act. During his office, important legal aid law was enacted.