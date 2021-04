Lawmaker from Rajshahi-2 (Sadar) Fazle Hossain Badsha, who was infected with coronavirus or Covid-19, is being taken to Dhaka under the intitiave of the Prime Minister’s Office for better treatment as his physical condition is worsening.

Badsha, also general secretary of the Worker’s Party of Bangladesh, left for Dhaka on Thursday (April 15) at around 2.15pm, according to media report.