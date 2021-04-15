Talos Energy announces deep-water Gulf of Mexico exploration results

Talos Energy, BP and Chevron USA have announced the successful drilling results of the Puma West exploration project, located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Green Canyon Block 821. The Puma West was drilled to a total depth of 23,530 feet and was designed to test sub-salt Miocene sand.

The possibility of Puma West exploration was assessed by BP following Talos-owned Green Canyon Block 821 and then Chevron’s farm-in. BP operator and interested in a 50.0% job. Talos and Chevron each have 25.0% job interest. The Puma West discovery is located less than 15 miles from the advanced mad dog field operated by BP.

Talos Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: “We are very excited about this discovery as well as the broader potential in this area. Puma West is a great example of the class of high impact catalyst opportunities still available in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Advancements in seismic technology, operational efficiency and safety at these depths, combined with ample available infrastructure, support robust project economics while also providing material domestic energy resources to consumers with a small environmental footprint. We look forward to working through our results, planning the appraisal and advancing this project to its next phase with BP and Chevron.”