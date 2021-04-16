Industrialist Mahmud Ali Ratul dies of Covid-19

Mahmud Ali Ratul, owner of Chattogram’s JMS Group, died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Thursday night. He was 60.

The Industrialist breathed his last at the ICU of Evercare Hospital while undergoing treatment around 11:00pm.

Ali Haider Jisan, assistant secretary to Mahmud Ali Ratul, confirmed the news.

Ratul, who was also vice-president of Noakhali Awami League, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30.

He was shifted to Evercare Hospital last Friday as his health condition deteriorated.