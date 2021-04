Bangladesh on Saturday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day since the pandemic made landfall in the country in March last year.

The death toll climbed to 10,283 after fresh 101 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8:00am Saturday, according to data released by the government.

The country has recorded 3,473 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 715,252.