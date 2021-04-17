Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA

Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled its first Riyadh-bound special flight scheduled for Saturday morning after failing to get permission from Saudi Arbia authorities.

Passengers, who reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport six hours prior to the departure time, started protest after the Biman authorities informed them that the flight for Riyadh was cancelled.

An official at the airport said the special flight of the national airliner was cancelled as Saudi Arabia authorities didn’t give landing permission.

Earlier, the government decided to operate special flights to five countries, including four in the Middle East with high concentration of Bangladeshi expat workers from April 17.