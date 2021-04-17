Cop-workers clash in Ctg Coal Power Plant leave 5 dead

At least five workers were killed during a clash with police members at Coal Power Plant in Chattogram’s Banskhali upazila on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 11:45am that left 30 others injured.

Critically bullet-injured six were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital while others taken to Banskhali Medical Hospital.

Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain confirmed the death news.