Cop-workers clash in Ctg Coal Power Plant leave 5 dead

At least five workers were killed during a clash with police members at Coal Power Plant in Chattogram’s Banskhali upazila on Saturday morning.
The incident happened at about 11:45am that left 30 others injured.
Critically bullet-injured six were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital while others taken to Banskhali Medical Hospital.
Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain confirmed the death news.
Four of the deceased were identified as Shuvo, 23, Md Rahat, 24, Ahmad Reza, 19 and Rony Hossain, 22.
Local people said the clash ensued when the workers started demonstration for their due salaries this morning. Police tried to control the situation. Then the workers threw brick-bats and police opened gun fire on them that left several workers injured by bullets.
The agitated workers reportedly carried out vandalism and arson attacks inside the power plant.
Upazila health officer Dr Md Shafiur Rahman Mazumder said four bodies were kept at Banskhali Health Complex.
Earlier in 2016, at least four persons were killed in another clash between law enforcers and locals over the coal-based power plant sponsored by S Alam Group.