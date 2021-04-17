 Liberal Democrat candidate Mohammed Uddin continue campaigning in his Loxford ward.

Mohammed Uddin the Liberal Democrat candidate for Loxford ward, has been working hard over the past week. On Wednesday Mohammed, whose supporters included former Lib Dem councillor Gwyneth Deakins, was out talking to local people in Loxford. He received a good response and learned a lot from the residents.

Later in the evening Mohammed ION Benglai Sky TV at their invitation. He was interviewed by the ION TV presenter and after his election interview Mohammed also spoke about the Islamic Quran reciting and Naseed competition in the month of Ramadan. He congratulated the winners and urged the runners-up to keep trying and not to be discouraged!

After the interview Mohammed joined the fundraising programme for a couple of hours – a further opportunity to promote his campaign.

On Thursday Mohammed visited shops in Ilford Lane and discussed issues of concern with local business people. Many shops agreed to display his leaflets in their windows!

On Friday Mohammed visited the Islamic Cultural Centre in Eton Road and met local residents there. Lib Dem supporters handed out leaflets and more are being delivered in Loxford ward – and Mohammed continued his visits to local businesses in Ilford Lane.

Mr Uddin will not be campaigning tomorrow (Saturday) as a mark of respect for Prince Philip’s funeral.